Our Inside Track is the latest album from Lord Tang (Dominic Cramp), Butterflies. Although allegedly drawing inspiration and sounds from his surroundings in Oakland, California, Butterflies is its own strange, glitchy world. At times abstract and satirical, at times groovy, this is an album that, while never getting up to a tempo you can really dance to, features some stellar electronic compositions and is sure to get you primed and ready for the New Science Experience at 10.



Monday's Outside Track is Prayer and Resonance, the debut album of spacey, psychedelic ambient music from Unearth Noise (Roger Berkowitz). On it, he creates dense, multilayered soundscapes that don’t move as much as overwhelm with a particular mood as it lingers in stasis and features everything from synthesizers and cut-up vocals to an array of bells, chimes, string instruments, and subtle percussion. Violinist Gautam Karnik also provides some lovely strings to about half a dozen tracks. While his instrumental and sonic choices reference locations and sounds from all over the world, his compositional style is distinctive, and the worlds he creates are enveloping and unique.