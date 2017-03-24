Hi everyone,
Here's what we have coming up this week:
Our Inside Track is the latest album from Lord Tang (Dominic Cramp), Butterflies. Although allegedly drawing inspiration and sounds from his surroundings in Oakland, California, Butterflies is its own strange, glitchy world. At times abstract and satirical, at times groovy, this is an album that, while never getting up to a tempo you can really dance to, features some stellar electronic compositions and is sure to get you primed and ready for the New Science Experience at 10.
Monday's Outside Track is Prayer and Resonance, the debut album of spacey, psychedelic ambient music from Unearth Noise (Roger Berkowitz). On it, he creates dense, multilayered soundscapes that don’t move as much as overwhelm with a particular mood as it lingers in stasis and features everything from synthesizers and cut-up vocals to an array of bells, chimes, string instruments, and subtle percussion. Violinist Gautam Karnik also provides some lovely strings to about half a dozen tracks. While his instrumental and sonic choices reference locations and sounds from all over the world, his compositional style is distinctive, and the worlds he creates are enveloping and unique.
Friday, March 24, 2017
Hi everyone,
Friday, March 17, 2017
Hi everyone,
Here’s what we have planned this week:
Tonight's Inside Track is the latest from Varg, Nordic Flora Pt. 2: En Ros Röd Som Blod. In contrast to the more straightforward techno of Pt. 1, this double-cassette release on Posh Isolation twists down avenues containing expansive ambient soundscapes, digital-analog experiments reminiscent of Susumu Yokota, and chaotic freely improvised percussion, all while anchored with a collection of solid dance tracks.
Monday's Outside Track is Poulo Warali, the first distributed release from Awa Poulo, a singer with Peulh origins from the Dilly commune of Mali, very near Mauritania. The Peulh-speaking people, who make up less than 10% of Mali’s melting pot of languages, are predominantly pastoral or nomadic making it very rare that Malian Peulh music is played in a cosmopolitan context. Just as rare is the fact that Awa Poulo is a publicly performing female musician in the Peulh culture, but through family ties in the music world, Awa Poulo has been able to become widely recognize musician in the area. The release itself features Awa Poulo’s rhythmic folk-pop vocals, n’goni (lute), flute, calabash gourd percussion, and tastefully distorted guitar.